Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :
* Its unit, Discovery sp. z o.o., buys 9,900 shares of Emarket sp. z o.o.
* Currently Discovery sp. z o.o. holds 93 percent stake in Emarket sp. z o.o.
* Emarket sp. z o.o. is owner of online shop eMmarket.pl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)