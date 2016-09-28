Sept 28 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Says strong growth continued in the second quarter, 18 pct net sales growth and 37 pct comparable EBITDA growth compared to previous year

* Q2 comparable net sales 16.9 million euros ($18.94 million) versus 14.3 million euros year ago

* Q2 comparable EBIT 1.8 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* Guidance for FY 2017 in accordance with upgrade on Aug. 23 - comparable EBITDA to grow significantly as compared to previous year, chain-based net sales to grow by over 10 pct as compared to previous financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)