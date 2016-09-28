BRIEF-IHS Markit modifies share repurchase authorization
* IHS Markit Ltd - increases size of authorization; extends through may 2018
Sept 28 Nokia Corp :
* Nokia board of directors resolved on a directed share issuance to Nokia employees participating in the employee share purchase plans 2015 and 2016
* Will offer one matching share for every two shares purchased under plan which participant still held on July 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IHS Markit Ltd - increases size of authorization; extends through may 2018
* Renesola Ltd - Number of company's shares represented by each American Depositary share will be changed from two shares to ten shares
* Bell has agreed to continue to serve in his role as CEO of company until June 30, 2017