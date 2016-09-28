UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Plaisio Computers SA :
* H1 consolidated EBIT of 1.6 million euros ($1.79 million) versus 3.7 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated revenue of 132.3 million euros versus 133.3 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated EBITDA of 2.9 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated EBT 1.1 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* Taking out of consideration the effects of the adverse foreign exchange differences for the first half of the year, the percentage decrease in EBITDA and EBIT limited to 6.3% and 13.2%, respectively
Source text- bit.ly/2dywi1G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources