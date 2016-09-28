Sept 28 Victoria Park AB :

* Is setting new goals and creates administrative regions

* Sees to generate a growth in income from property management that over time averages at least 12 percent per year

* Targets growth in net asset value, excluding dividend on ordinary shares, that over time averages at least 15 percent per year

* Sees to maintain interest coverage ratio of not less than 2.0 times

* Target is to own assets with market value of at least 20 billion Swedish crowns ($2.33 billion) at end of 2020

* Will run its management operations in three regions - Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö

