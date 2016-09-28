Sept 28 Bharti Airtel:

* Airtel To Launch A New 10 Days Pack By Mid-October to provide added option to customers

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says packs will be available to both postpaid and prepaid customers

* Airtel announces free incoming calls on international roaming

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says roam for $10 with a fully loaded one day pack

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says roaming for a full month at $75 with bundles of data and calling benefits

Source text:bit.ly/2deoySN

