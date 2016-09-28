Sept 28 Phoenix Group Holdings :

* Proposed acquisition of Abbey Life

* Consideration of 935 mln stg in cash payable on completion

* Consideration and estimated expenses to be financed through fully underwritten rights issue to raise 735 mln stg, 250 mln stg new bank facility

* Acquisition to add 10 bln stg of assets under management and approximately 735,000 policyholders

* Attractive price representing 0.89x multiple of solvency II own funds and 0.77x of MCEV

* Acquisition will support a proposed increase in dividends in respect of 2017 to 197 mln stg

* Acquisition expected to generate about 0.5 bln stg of aggregate cashflows between 2016 and 2020

* Completion of acquisition by end of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals

* Acquisition also expected to generate cashflows of about 1.1 bln stg in aggregate from 2021 onwards