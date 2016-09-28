Sept 28 PZ Cussons Plc :

* AGM trading statement for period June 1 to Sept. 27 2016

* Overall performance of the group during the period has been in line with expectations

* Cash generation during the period also in line with expectations

* In the beauty division, a poor summer has adversely affected sales of St Tropez in the UK, however sales in the U.S. have been particularly strong

* Brand portfolio and new product pipeline, and a continued focus on costs, leaves group well placed to manage challenging trading conditions