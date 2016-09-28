Sept 28 Bayer AG

* Says first patient was enrolled in Victoria, a pivotal phase III clinical study led by Bayer's collaboration partner msd

* Says development and commercialization of Vericiguat is part of worldwide strategic collaboration between bayer and msd

* Says victoria will enroll approximately 4,900 patients at 530 centres in 39 countries and it is anticipated that study will take 39 months to complet

* Says received phase iii approval for vericiguat study

* Says event-driven phase iii victoria study will assess efficacy and safety of vericiguat up to 10 mg once daily compared to placebo