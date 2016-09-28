BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business for about $203 mln
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
Sept 28 Bayer AG
* Says first patient was enrolled in Victoria, a pivotal phase III clinical study led by Bayer's collaboration partner msd
* Says development and commercialization of Vericiguat is part of worldwide strategic collaboration between bayer and msd
* Says victoria will enroll approximately 4,900 patients at 530 centres in 39 countries and it is anticipated that study will take 39 months to complet
* Says received phase iii approval for vericiguat study
* Says event-driven phase iii victoria study will assess efficacy and safety of vericiguat up to 10 mg once daily compared to placebo Further company coverage:
* To discontinue existing arrangement with unit by which co was sourcing PET-CT business for them against fee of 20% of amount charged Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJMmDS Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees