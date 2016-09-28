Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
Sept 28 Banco Comercial Portugues SA :
* Informs about exclusive negotiation with Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited
* Says board decided to mandate the executive committee to proceed with and complete negotiations with Fosun
* Says to carry out a reverse stock split without decrease of the share capital in the proportion of 75 old shares exchanged for 1 new share
Source text: bit.ly/2dyAtKx , bit.ly/2derq2a
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said on Monday it has appointed Indonesia's former national police chief to oversee corporate governance and long-term plans for its biggest market.
* FY net profit 58.2 million dinars versus 55.3 million dinars year ago