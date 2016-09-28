Sept 28 Banco Comercial Portugues SA :

* Informs about exclusive negotiation with Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited

* Says board decided to mandate the executive committee to proceed with and complete negotiations with Fosun

* Says to carry out a reverse stock split without decrease of the share capital in the proportion of 75 old shares exchanged for 1 new share

Source text: bit.ly/2dyAtKx , bit.ly/2derq2a

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)