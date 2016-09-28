Sept 28 Go Internet SpA :

* Reports H1 revenue from sales 3.0 million euros ($3.36 million) versus 2.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 96,000 euros versus profit 21,000 euros a year ago

* Says Board of Directors decided to issue 4.6 million new ordinary shares priced at 0.86 euros per share

* Says the Rights Offering is intended to all Company's shareholders in proportion of 77 newly issued shares for each 100 ordinary shares owned