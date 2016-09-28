Sept 28 Ab-biotics SA :

* Says shareholders subscribed to 3.0 million shares in a capital increase of up to 3.1 million shares

* Obtains 4.8 million euros ($5.4 million) from the capital increase

Source text: bit.ly/2cKkuu4

($1 = 0.8929 euros)