Sept 28 Fu shou yuan International Group Ltd :

* Fu Shou Yuan-inside Information - Acquisition Of Luoyang Xianhe Memorial Cemetery Co., Ltd

* Upon completion of acquisition, Luoyang Xianhe will be held as to 80% by Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan and 20% by Song

* Unit entered into a share transfer agreement with Song Junqiang

* Deal for total consideration of RMB 57.6 million