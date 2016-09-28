Sept 28 Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd

* Loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of US$300 million

* Company, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement with original lenders

* Original lenders have agreed to make available to company a dual tranche three-year term loan facility

* Amount borrowed under loan facility will be used by company for refinancing of existing loans owed by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: