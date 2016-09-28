UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Time Watch Investments Ltd
* TWB entered into asia sales agency agreement with fortune concept, europe sales agency agreement with swiss fashion time
* Twb entered into administrative services agreement with fortune concept
* Deal in relation to appointment of fortune concept, swiss fashion time and swiss watch group as non-exclusive agent for sale of watches
* Entered into middle east sales agency agreement with swiss watch group
* Each of international sales agency agreements shall have a term commencing from 1 october 2016 and ending on 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources