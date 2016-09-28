BRIEF-National Bank of Bahrain FY profit rises
* FY net profit 58.2 million dinars versus 55.3 million dinars year ago
Sept 28 Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd:
* Bonds, in denomination of HK$1.3 million will be issued by way of debt issue to professional investors
* Application has been made to exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1% bonds due 2032
* Permission to deal in bonds is expected to become effective on 29 september 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2cUUKc8) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in court documents on Monday that the Gupta brothers were carrying out an "organised campaign" against him and the Treasury.
PARIS, Jan 30 French businessman and billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was questioned on Monday by police investigating allegations of fake work by the wife of presidential candidate Francois Fillon, according to a source with knowledge of the case.