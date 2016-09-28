Sept 28 Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd:

* Bonds, in denomination of HK$1.3 million will be issued by way of debt issue to professional investors

* Application has been made to exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1% bonds due 2032

* Permission to deal in bonds is expected to become effective on 29 september 2016