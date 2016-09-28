UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
* Production figures for august 2016 of rubber 349,597 kg
* Production figures for august 2016 of crude palm oil produced 268,431 mt
* Production figures for august 2016 of fresh fruit bunches 372,891 mt
* Production figures for august 2016 of palm kernel produced 63,211 mt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources