UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Eduspec Holdings Berhad
* Unit EPL and Next2steps entered into a revocation and rescission agreement, mutually agreed to revoke and rescind JV agreement
* Rescission and revocation is not expected to have any material effects on Eduspec group Source text (bit.ly/2dCfk59) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources