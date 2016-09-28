BRIEF-National Bank of Bahrain FY profit rises
* FY net profit 58.2 million dinars versus 55.3 million dinars year ago
Sept 28 Yanlord Land Group Limited :
* Pdf 1: Yanlord Land Group Limited (Acquisition Of A Company In Tianjin, The People's Republic Of China)
* Unit Yanlord Development (Tianjin) Co., acquired an interest of 50% in Tianjin Shenglin Property Development Co., Ltd
* Deal for a cash consideration of RMB19.9 million
* Acquisition is not expected to have material impact on net tangible assets or EPS of co for financial year ending 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 58.2 million dinars versus 55.3 million dinars year ago
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in court documents on Monday that the Gupta brothers were carrying out an "organised campaign" against him and the Treasury.
PARIS, Jan 30 French businessman and billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was questioned on Monday by police investigating allegations of fake work by the wife of presidential candidate Francois Fillon, according to a source with knowledge of the case.