Sept 28 Yanlord Land Group Limited :

* Pdf 1: Yanlord Land Group Limited (Acquisition Of A Company In Tianjin, The People's Republic Of China)

* Unit Yanlord Development (Tianjin) Co., acquired an interest of 50% in Tianjin Shenglin Property Development Co., Ltd

* Deal for a cash consideration of RMB19.9 million

* Acquisition is not expected to have material impact on net tangible assets or EPS of co for financial year ending 31 december 2016