Sept 28 BOC Aviation Ltd
* Discloseable Transaction Relating To The Sale Of Two
Leased Aircraft
* Consideration for sale of relevant aircraft is us$188
million
* Company has entered into aircraft sale agreement with
certain subsidiaries of a third party aircraft leasing company
* Co has agreed to sell relevant aircraft to buyer and to
concurrently transfer leases between company's subsidiary and
lessee in respect of relevant aircraft to buyer
* Proceeds of transaction will be used by company to fund
future aircraft investments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: