* H1 sales improved by more than 32% year-on-year to 49.0 million euros ($54.95 million)

* Is anticipating a significant improvement in earnings in second half of 2016

* Sales will be up as against previous year for 2016 as a whole

* Management board is forecasting FY EBIT margin in a range of between 4% and 6%

* EBIT amounted to 0.9 million euros in first six months of 2016 with net earnings of 0.5 million euros

Michael Wilson appointed chief technology officer