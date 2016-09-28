BRIEF-Bankia does not see further privatisation before potential deal with BMN
Jan 30 Chairman of Spain's Bankia Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri:
Sept 28 Gieag Immobilien AG :
* Gieag launches a further real property project just outside Munich with an area of 7,122 metres
* Completion by spring 2019 planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Chairman of Spain's Bankia Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri:
LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Commodity giant Louis Dreyfus revived plans to raise debt on Monday in the hope of securing better funding costs, after volatile market conditions halted its proposed financing efforts last year.
DUBAI, Jan 30 Dubai Investments, a conglomerate in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, reported a 2.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters' calculations.