Sept 29 Fdg Electric Vehicles Ltd

* VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY A SHAREHOLDER

* received two individual substantial shareholder notices from Li Ka Shing Foundation stating Li Ka-shing deemed to have disposed of certain shares of Co

* Li Ka-shing was deemed to be interested in an aggregate of 1.11 bln shares of Co, representing about 4.93% of total number of shares in issue of Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: