Sept 28 Terra Nova Energy Ltd :

* Terra nova shall issue to perseville 40 million common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share

* Civelli will own 44.5 mln common shares of Terra Nova, representing 34.93% of then issued and outstanding common shares of Terra Nova

* Terra Nova Energy enters into agreement to acquire an additional 30.833% interest in PEL 112 and PEL 444 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: