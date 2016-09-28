Sept 28 Constantin Medien AG :

* Resolves to strategically realign Constantin Medien Group and to present this decision to general shareholders' meeting on November 9/10 for approval

* Proposed new strategy recommends focusing Constantin Medien Group on sports segment as well as on sports- and event-marketing segment

* In this context, also disposal of film segment is to be taken into account