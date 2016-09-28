UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Eros International Media Ltd:
* Eros International ties up with UAE's Phars Film for co-production & distribution of Malayalam movies
* Deal licenses Phars Films to use distribution of Malayalam movies overseas
* Deal licenses Eros to use distribution of all Malayalam movies produced jointly in India Source text: bit.ly/2cBSWZO
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources