PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 28 VGI Global Media Pcl
* Co's jv won award for 10 year advertising operation for new mrt line in malaysia in tender result announced by mass transit corp Source text (bit.ly/2d6af6u) Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says ORF, the Austrian national public service broadcaster, acquired the license for the transmission in Austria of the first season of Sissi, the Young Empress
* Dish TV India Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 266.8 million rupees