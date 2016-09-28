Sept 28 Moody's Corp :

* Moody's Corporation updates full year 2016 guidance

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $4.70 to $4.80

* Sees FY effective tax rate now expected to be 31% to 31.5%

* Full year 2016 GAAP EPS includes an anticipated non-cash foreign exchange gain of approximately $0.18 related to a subsidiary reorganization

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 GAAP EPS guidance of $4.70 to $4.80; FY 2016 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $4.55 to $4.65

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.55 to $4.65 excluding items

* "Increased issuance activity combined with a greater impact from our cost savings initiatives has resulted in a modestly improved outlook"

* Says full year global MIS revenue is still expected to decrease in low-single-digit-percent range

* Says full year global MIS revenue is still expected to decrease in low-single-digit-percent range

* FY US revenue is expected to be flat and public, project and infrastructure finance revenue is expected to increase about 10 percent