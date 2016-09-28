Sept 28 Sun Ltd :

* FY ended June 2016 group loss before tax of 567.0 million rupees versus profit of 496.1 million rupees year ago

* FY group total revenue of 5.05 billion rupees versus 4.30 billion rupees year ago

* Says " all of the group's resorts will be fully operational in december 2016 for the first time in two years"

* Says in coming year, renovation and closure costs will progressively decrease, while net finance costs will remain high