Sept 28 Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd

* Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd says chief financial officer Ashok Prakash Sahni has resigned from his post Source text: [SHREE GANESH JEWELLERY HOUSE (I) LIMITED has informed the Exchange that the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company Mr. Ashok Prakash Sahni has resigned from his post w.e.f. close of business hours of September 20, 2019 due to medical reasons] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)