UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Sept 28 Ford Motor Co:
* Issuing a safety recall for approximately 900 2014 Ford transit connect vehicles to reinstall panoramic roofs
* Is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 74,000 2013-17 Ford focus manual transmission, rear hatchback vehicles
* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the 2013-17 Ford Focus hatchback and Ford Focus RS vehicles issue
* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America
* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with issue Source text (ford.to/2drPWvP) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: