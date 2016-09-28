Sept 28 Ford Motor Co:

* Issuing a safety recall for approximately 900 2014 Ford transit connect vehicles to reinstall panoramic roofs

* Is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 74,000 2013-17 Ford focus manual transmission, rear hatchback vehicles

* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the 2013-17 Ford Focus hatchback and Ford Focus RS vehicles issue

* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America

* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with issue Source text (ford.to/2drPWvP) Further company coverage: