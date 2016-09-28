Sept 28 Apricus Biosciences Inc

* On Sept 27, co and certain investors mutually agreed to terminate certain securities purchase agreement, dated Sept 22

* Entered into a new securities purchase agreement for sale by co of 13.1 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001per share

* Net proceeds are expected to be approximately $4.2 million and will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: