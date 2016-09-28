Sept 28 Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd :

* Pacific Plywood-discloseable Transaction - Provision Of Loan

* Lender has agreed to provide a loan with principal amount of up to hk$3 million to borrower

* Lender entered into loan agreement with borrower

* Borrower is a company incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability and lender is unit of co Joy Wealth Finance Limited