Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Top Spring-discloseable Transaction Share Transfer Agreement

* Unit Ding Chuang entered into share transfer agreement with Wanyeyuan and target company

* Deal for consideration of RMB500MLN

* Pursuant to share transfer agreement, ding chuang shall provide shareholders' loan in aggregate amount of RMB54.6 million to target company