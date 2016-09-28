UPDATE 1-Key Saudi money rate drops as funding squeeze due to cheap oil eases
* But sluggish deposits may prevent further sharp drop in rates (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 28 Nationwide
* Nationwide agrees to acquire Jefferson National
* Terms of purchase agreement between Nationwide Life Insurance company and Jefferson National are not being disclosed
* Under terms of agreement, Co will purchase all of stock of Jefferson National, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nationwide Source text for Eikon:
* But sluggish deposits may prevent further sharp drop in rates (Adds details, analysis)
* FY EBIT at 5.0 million euros ($5.35 million), EBT at 4.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Names 33-year company veteran Nakata CEO, effective April 1