Sept 28 Prosperity International Holdings HK Ltd

* Fuchun dongfang as security provider entered into lq-3 property mortgage agreement with . Liu as mortgagee

* Amount secured by lq-3 security is approximately rmb41.6 million

* Pursuant to agreement fuchun dongfang agreed to provide lq-3 security for benefit of Guangdong Sendao, Guo Jianji And Wang