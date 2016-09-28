UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 BELLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
* Belle Intl-inside Information - Proposed Disposal Of Shares In Baroque Japan Limited In The Proposed Offering
* Board of directors of baroque informed co that it approved proposed offering, Baroque obtained listing approval on proposed offering from tokyo stock exchange
* Total net proceeds from disposal expected to be equivalent to approximately HK$446.1 million, if over-allotment option not exercised
* Group is expected to recognize a gains on proposed disposal and dilution gain of approximately RMB236.8 million and RMB276.0 million
* Market capitalization of Baroque upon completion of proposed offering is expected to be approximately JPY79,526.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources