Sept 28 Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd :

* Co-prosperity-placing Of New Shares Under General Mandate

* Placing agent and company entered into placing agreement

* Placing agent agreed to place, up to 642.4 million placing shares to currently expected not less than six placees who are independent third parties

* Aggregate nominal value of placing shares under placing will be hk$64.2 million

* Maximum net proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$137.8 million