Canada's MGX Minerals hunts battery lithium in oilfields
* MGX says technology a major breakthrough, analysts sceptical
Sept 28 SolarCity Corp :
* SolarCity creates funds to finance over $347 million in solar projects for homeowners and small businesses
* Second fund is expected to finance approximately $63 million in projects for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) throughout California
* First fund is expected to finance more than $284 million in residential solar projects across U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MGX says technology a major breakthrough, analysts sceptical
LONDON, Jan 30 The South African rand and Russian rouble were pummeled by weaker commodity prices on Monday, leading a wider fall in emerging currencies, while the Turkish lira bucked the trend with a 1.2 percent jump versus the dollar.
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.