Sept 28 Moody's
* Moody's assigns (P)B3 to Pakistan's sovereign sukuk
* Moody's - Sovereign's institutional challenges reflected
in Pakistan's very low scores on governance indicators in areas
* Moody's - Moody's assessment recognizes there has been
sustained progress on structural reforms under Pakistan's
program with IMF
* Moody's - Rating reflects view that Sukuk certificate
holders will be exposed to sovereign credit risk incorporated in
Pakistan government's issuer rating
* Moody's - Expects to remove the provisional status of the
rating upon the closing of the proposed issuance and a review of
its final terms
Source text for Eikon: