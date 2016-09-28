Sept 28 Casino SA

* The public bond tender offer launched on Sept. 20 allows Casino to buy back respectively 150 million euros, 95.2 million euros and 88.1 million euros of the bonds maturing in August 2019, January 2023 and August 2026, or a cumulated nominal amount of 333.3 million euros.

* This bond tender offer has no material impact on financial expenses in 2016 and will improve 2017 financial result by 10 million euros.