UPDATE 2-Daiwa Securities Q3 profit edges up, names company veteran Nakata CEO
* Names 33-year company veteran Nakata CEO, effective April 1
Sept 28 Plus500 Ltd :
* Founders of company have notified Plus500 that they intend to sell in aggregate up to 15.5 million existing ordinary shares
* Placing shares represent approximately 13 pct of company's issued share capital
* After completion of placing, founders will continue to hold in aggregate approximately 22 pct of issued share capital of company
* Company is not a party to placing and will not receive any proceeds from placing
BERLIN, Jan 30 Germany still believes the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will participate in Greece's bailout and it is too early to start thinking about other possible scenarios if the IMF does not take part, a spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said.
Jan 30 ALAFCO Avaiation Lease and Finance Company