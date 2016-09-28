BRIEF-Leading Havas executive Andrew Benett to leave company
* Andrew Benett, current Global CEO of Havas Creative Group and Havas Worldwide, will be leaving the company, Havas says.
Sept 28 Hopscotch Groupe :
* H1 operating profit 1.2 million euros ($1.34 million) versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago
* H1 result for the financial year 787,000 euros versus a loss of 318,000 euros year ago
* H1 gross margin 27.6 million euros versus 25.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Indian shares edged lower on Monday, snapping four consecutive sessions of gains, as caution set in ahead of the budget, although telecom providers jumped after Vodafone and Idea Cellular said they were in talks for a merger.
* Says approved resignation of Ragini Aggarwal from the post of chief financial officer Source text: http://bit.ly/2jlJvAX Further company coverage: