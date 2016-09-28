Sept 29 Cbl Corporation Ltd

* Cbl has sought a trading halt from NZX and ASX pending completion of placement.

* Placement has been fully underwritten at a fixed price of $3.45 per share.

* In addition to placement, CBL is seeking to raise up to NZ$3 million through a non-underwritten spp to eligible shareholders in new zealand

* Announced a nz$60m equity raising through an underwritten placement of new ordinary shares