Sept 29 Nikkei-

* Nomura Research Institute sees 29 Bln Yen In Operating Profit For April-September period-Nikkei

* Nomura Research Institute sees April-September period sales to drop 4% to around 203 billion yen- Nikkei

* For april to september period nomura research's net profit is projected to far exceed a year earlier's 20.1 billion yen- Nikkei

* Nomura Research Institute's April-September operating margin is seen improving about 1 percentage point from a year earlier to 14.3 percent-Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: