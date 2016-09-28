BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production names Barry Larson CEO
Jan 30 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :
Sept 28 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Initiates phase 1 clinical study of Edp 305, its lead FXR agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
* As part of complete characterization of EDP-305, expect to share data regarding Fibrosis and other preclinical data in Nov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German software maker SAP SE , Europe's largest technology company, criticised Donald Trump's immigration curbs, saying the United States, its biggest market, has drifted away from the nation's principles of opportunity and equality.