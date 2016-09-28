Sept 28 Romania's investment fund Fondul
Proprietatea Sa
* Says to start seventh share buyback programme on Sept. 29.
* Says it aims to buy up to 10 percent of its stock at
prices ranging from 0.2 lei per share to 2 lei ($0.5040).
* Says maximum amount allocated to the programme stands at
409.63 million lei ($103.23 million).
* Says buyback purpose is to lower share capital by
cancelling the acquired shares. Fund aims to narrow the discount
between its net asset value and its stock price.
* The $2.2 billion fund is managed by global investment
manager Franklin Templeton.
* Says Wood&Company Financial Services and Goldman Sachs
International will provide brokerage services.
($1 = 3.9681 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)