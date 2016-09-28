Sept 28 Nikkei:

* ABC-Mart Inc likely logged 24 billion yen ($238 million) or so in group operating profit for the March-August half - Nikkei

* ABC-Mart Inc sales apparently rose 2 pct on the year to about 123 billion yen for the March-August half - Nikkei

* ABC-Mart Inc expects sales to rise 2% to 243 billion yen and operating profit to climb 3% to 42.7 billion yen in the year ending in February - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cBO7e0)