UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Nikkei:
* ABC-Mart Inc likely logged 24 billion yen ($238 million) or so in group operating profit for the March-August half - Nikkei
* ABC-Mart Inc sales apparently rose 2 pct on the year to about 123 billion yen for the March-August half - Nikkei
* ABC-Mart Inc expects sales to rise 2% to 243 billion yen and operating profit to climb 3% to 42.7 billion yen in the year ending in February - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cBO7e0)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources