UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV
* Says in accordance with the resolutions carried out at the General Shareholders' Meeting of Sep. 28 a dividend will be paid for the amount of gross 1.12 euro or net 0.8176 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/2dtLwIU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources