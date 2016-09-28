Greek retail sales rise 3.6 pct in November, led by supermarkets, clothing

ATHENS, Jan 30 Greek retail sales by volume rose 3.6 percent in November compared to the same month a year ago after an upwardly revised 2.6 percent increase in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Retail sales were led higher by food supermarkets, books, stationary, apparel, footwear, furniture and electrical appliances, the data showed. Data on gross domestic product showed a strengthening in Greek consumer spending in the third quarter, when the economy expan